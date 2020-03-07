Boum leads UTEP over Rice 77-72; C-USA tourney up next

Sports

HOUSTON, Texas — Souley Boum had a game-high 25 points as UTEP edged past Rice 77-72 on Saturday in the regular-season finale. Daryl Edwards added 22 points for the Miners.

Boum hit 10 of 11 from the free throw line.

Bryson Williams had nine rebounds and three blocks for UTEP (17-14, 8-10 Conference USA), which won its fourth consecutive game. Jordan Lathon added six rebounds.

Trey Murphy III had 16 points for the Owls (15-16, 7-11). Ako Adams added 13 points. Robert Martin had 12 points and eight rebounds.

The Miners are undefeated in three games against the Owls this season. Most recently, UTEP defeated Rice 68-62 on Feb. 22.

"I'm excited for my guys, the way my guys are playing," second-year UTEP head coach Rodney Terry said. "They have really bought into details. It's hard when you face someone a second time, a third time for Rice, they had to be locked into the details."

UTEP secured the no. 11 seed at the Conference USA Championships in Frisco, Texas, next week. The Miners will play Marshall in first round action March 11 at The Star. The Owls will be the 12th seed at next week's tournament and will take on FIU in first-round action.