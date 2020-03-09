NMSU prepares to head to Vegas as top seed in the WAC Tournament

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- With the completion of the Western Athletic Conference (WAC) men's basketball regular season over the weekend, the New Mexico State men's basketball team prepares to head to Las Vegas, where it will be the top seed for the 2020 WAC Men's Basketball Tournament at the Orleans Arena.

NMSU begins its quest for a fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament berth Thursday afternoon at 1 p.m. MT when it tangles with eighth-seeded Chicago State in the first quarterfinal game of the WAC Tournament.

The Aggies are scheduled to head to Las Vegas Tuesday afternoon from the south parking lot of the Pan American Center in Las Cruces. Fans are invited to attend a send-off for the Aggies from 1:15 to 1:45 p.m.

NMSU captured its third consecutive regular season WAC title on Feb. 22 at the Pan Am Center with a 78-62 victory over UTRGV. Currently the Aggies are riding a 19-game winning streak - the second-longest active run in the nation and the third-longest in the history of the program.