Sunland Derby horse race will run with no spectators due to virus concerns

SUNLAND PARK, New Mexico -- Officials announced that the Sunland Derby horse race will still take place, but it will be held with any audience at the track.

The annual race is scheduled for next Saturday at the Sunland Park Racetrack and Casino, but due to coronavirus concerns it will be closed to the public.

"Sunland Park is restricting access to all racetrack viewing areas, including the grandstands, Franklin’s Lounge, the Turf Club, and trackside viewing. Live simulcasting of other races will also be closed for the foreseeable future," officials said in a statement, which you can read below in its entirety.