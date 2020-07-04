5 UTEP student-athletes diagnosed with virus, athletic facilities closed until July 16

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Five UTEP student-athletes have tested positive for coronavirus, officials said Saturday, prompting the temporary closure of all UTEP athletic facilities.

Those athletes diagnosed with the virus at the start of the month, the university said, and are self-quarantining for 14 days.

UTEP athletic facilities are undergoing extensive cleaning and "out of an over-abundance of caution" are now closed to student-athletes until mid-July, the university said in a statement.

Athletic officials said voluntary workouts by students can resume come July 16.

As was the case before the outbreak, the university said student-athletes would continue to be tested and cleared before being allowed to utilize athletic facilities.