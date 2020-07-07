20 more virus cases reported involving NMSU athletics; training facility stays closed

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- More student-athletes at New Mexico State University have tested positive for the coronavirus, officials said Tuesday.

Over 160 coronavirus tests have been performed on student-athletes, coaches and staff at NMSU, with 20 of those coming back positive.

The testing came after six student-athletes and a trainer tested positive last week, prompting school officials to temporarily shut down the weight training center on campus.

Athletics officials said workouts at the university will remain suspended until medical experts give approval for those to resume.