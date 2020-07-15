NMAA Amends 2020-2021 sports calendar; football season to begin in February
Albuquerque, NM - The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) remains confident that there will be high school sports next school year.
Wednesday, the NMAA released its amended sports calendar for 2020-2021.
After New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that contact sports in the fall would not be allowed, the NMAA decided to move sports like football and soccer to the Spring.
The football season will actually begin February 22, and it will be a shortened season.
The start dates for other sports are as follows, and are subject to change depending on the latest developments surrounding Covid-19.
|Sport
|Start Date
|State Championships
|Cross Country
|Sept. 14
|November 13-14
|Golf (Fall Season)
|Sept. 14
|June 21-22
|Volleyball
|Oct. 5
|December 4-12
|Basketball
|Jan. 4
|March 1-13
|Swimming & Diving
|Jan. 4
|March 13 & 20
|Spirit
|TBD
|March 26-27
|Soccer
|Feb. 15
|April 12-17
|Football
|Feb. 22
|April 23-24 & 30, May 1 & 8
|Wrestling
|April 5
|June 7-12
|Baseball
|April 5
|June 21-26
|Softball
|April 5
|June 21-26
|Golf (Spring Season)
|April 5
|June 21-22
|Tennis
|April 5
|June 14-19
|Track & Field
|April 5
|June 17-19 & 24-26
