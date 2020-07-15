NMAA Amends 2020-2021 sports calendar; football season to begin in February

Sports

Albuquerque, NM - The New Mexico Activities Association (NMAA) remains confident that there will be high school sports next school year.

Wednesday, the NMAA released its amended sports calendar for 2020-2021.

After New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham announced that contact sports in the fall would not be allowed, the NMAA decided to move sports like football and soccer to the Spring.

The football season will actually begin February 22, and it will be a shortened season.

The start dates for other sports are as follows, and are subject to change depending on the latest developments surrounding Covid-19.