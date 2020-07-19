UIL set to meet Monday to discuss fall athletics

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - A meeting of the UIL (University Interscholastic League) tomorrow could decide the fate of fall high school sports.

The governing body for Texas public high school athletics is expected to meet Monday regarding a plan for fall athletics in the state.

The UIL has yet to come forward with a concrete start date or plan regarding a schedule.

Per a health order from local authority, athletics are not clear to resume in El Paso until September 7th.

The order directed at public and private schools in El Paso County specifically states that school sports cannot take place place until school campuses reopen.

In the same order, it also mandates that all school systems should not re-open for on-campus instruction until Sept. 7.

El Paso was the first city to come out with a health order, and in the weeks since Austin county has done the same.



Private schools in Texas made their decision Friday, as TAPPS (Texas Association for Private and Parochial Schools) mandated that September 7th be the date when practices for fall athletics can take place. Football games for TAPPS will not start until the week of September 28th.

In New Mexico, the NMAA postponed fall contact sports to the spring.