Locomotive FC suffers 1st loss of the season; New Mexico United victorious, 2-1

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- For the third straight time since the restart of the USL season, the El Paso Locomotive FC took to the pitch without any fans at Southwest University Park.

However, there was one difference this time around, the Locomotive FC would walk away from their match against New Mexico United without any points.

Locomotive FC would fall to New Mexico United, 2-1, it was the team's first loss of the season.

Coming into the match against New Mexico United, the Locomotive FC were in first place in Group C by just one point.

The win for New Mexico United netted them 3 points and thus they take sole possession of first place in Group C.

Locomotive FC will now hit the road for the their next match against Phoenix Rising FC on August 1.

The team will be back at Southwest University Park on August 8 when they face Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

Locomotive FC officials are hoping to have fans in attendance for that match.

