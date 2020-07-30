NMSU loses $1.5 million football game payout with Florida

Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- New Mexico State University took yet another potentially large hit to the school's athletic budget Thursday afternoon, as their previously scheduled football game with the University of Florida is now off.

The Southeastern Conference (SEC) decided to move to a conference-only schedule for the fall, meaning that New Mexico's trip to Gainesville on Nov. 12 will not happen.

The decision has a trickle down effect in Las Cruces, as the Aggies were supposed to receive $1.5 million from Florida to play the game. That payment now is in doubt.

It's the third game the Aggies that have lost on this season's schedule, as games against UCLA and Texas Southern have also been called off.

NMSU was also supposed to receive $1.2 million to travel to UCLA.