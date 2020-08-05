Former UTEP leading rusher Treyvon Hughes to coach at Montwood High School

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Treyvon Hughes couldn't get enough of the El Paso gridiron in four year playing for the UTEP Miners. So he's starting his career on a similar track, coaching running backs at Mont High School School.

Hughes was named an assistant coach for the Rams on Monday, specializing in the position he carried for the Miners in 2019.

Montwood Football is excited to welcome former @UTEPFB standout Treyvon Hughes to our staff. Treyvon will be working with Running Backs and teaching social studies @MontwoodHS. #MW3Clap #BurntheShips pic.twitter.com/QrAdozEW9s — Montwood Football (@MontwoodFB) August 3, 2020

Players will be well-educated by Hughes, who led UTEP in both rushing yards (682) and touchdowns (12) last season.

The Carrollton, Texas native now stays in the Borderland to join Coach Ariel Famaligi, another UTEP football alum, and his staff at Montwood.

"It provides me an opportunity to help the younger kids," says Hughes. "It's something that I've wanted to do for some time now because I've been there, done that."

"I really think I could help them sharpen their skills. I mean they are already pretty good, but just tweaking some thing here and there."

Hughes says he has yet to attend a high school football game in El Paso, but is already getting familiar with the Rams' district rivals.

"I know about some of them (opponents), but I know the top team that everyone talks about is Americas," says Hughes of the preseason District 1-6A favorites. " I'm actually looking forward to playing them. And hopefully we beat them so we can bragging rights since they're pretty close in proximity to the school."

Hughes will also teach world geography at Montwood.