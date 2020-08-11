Sun Bowl not likely in 2020 following Pac-12’s decision to postpone football

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- The Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl is in danger of not being played this year, but there is some light at the end of the tunnel.

On Tuesday, the PAC-12 decided to postpone all fall sports, including football, to the spring of 2021.

That decision impacts the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl since the game currently features a school from the ACC taking on a school from the Pac-12.

And without a participating conference (Pac-12) playing any football this year, where does that leave the Sun Bowl?

Sun Bowl Association Executive Director, Bernie Olivas says the Pac-12's decision to postpone fall football leaves the organization with a lot of unknowns right now.

"A lot of moving parts still and until everything is finalized by all conferences, we really don't know," Olivas said. "But as of right now I would imagine that there will not be a Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in December."

But all is not lost just yet for El Paso's annual holiday tradition.

Olivas says the Sun Bowl is open to playing the game in the Spring assuming all conferences, including the ACC, decide to play in the Spring.

So it's possible that the Sun Bowl could be played in either March or April.

There are still a lot of questions that need to be answered, but as conferences ultimately make their decisions regarding fall sports, the Sun Bowl remains confident the game will take place at some point.

"I think it's important for us to have this game, and we're going to look forward to having the game," Olivas said.