El Paso Marathon will have live racing with limited field in February

EL PASO, Texas – The El Paso Marathon will have live racing in February.

Organizers made the announcement Friday afternoon.

The event’s three races --- the Michelob Ultra El Paso Marathon, the TFCU Half Marathon and the El Paso 5K --- will be held on three consecutive days on Feb. 12-14.

The races will adhere to local, state and federal health and safety guidelines.

The organizers also said they will limit the field of live runners to comply with health guidelines. There were no details on how they plan to achieve that goal.

Others looking to run can register and participate as virtual runners. Virtual runners will be required to run their chosen distance any day in the week before the actual race.

In case of race cancellations, all registrants will be allowed to defer to future years without any additional fees.

The non-profit El Paso Marathon Foundation puts on the races every year in February. Proceeds from the event go to Borderland charities. The foundation has donated about $300,000 to local charities since the El Paso Marathon was first run in 2007.

Registration is already underway for the 2021 races. People interested in running, volunteering or sponsoring can visit elpasomarathon.org.