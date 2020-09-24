Skip to Content
Pac-12 reverses itself, will play college football starting Nov. 7

SAN FRANCISCO, California — The Pac-12 has decided to play football in the fall, reversing an August decision to postpone until spring because of concerns about Covid-19.

Two people with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press on Thursday that the conference’s presidents had voted to stage a six-game season, starting the weekend of Nov. 7 with a championship game the weekend of Dec. 19.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the Pac-12 had not finalized an official announcement.

The conference did say in a news release that it would hold a webinar with Commissioner Larry Scott and Pac-12 leaders later Thursday.

