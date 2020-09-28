Cathedral cancels first two football games due to COVID-19 case

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Cathedral High School has cancelled its first two games of the 2020 football season.

Sources confirmed to ABC-7 that the reason was because of a positive case of COVID-19 at the private school.

Cathedral was supposed to play a football game at Mountain View High School this Friday.

Mountain View will instead host the Bel Air Highlanders.

Bel Air head football coach Eric Scogin confirmed to ABC-7 his team will be playing the Lobos this Friday.

Bel Air's first game of the season at Irvin High School was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case at Irvin.

The Irvin Rockets have since cancelled their first two games of the season.

The home game against Bel Air, as well as a road game against Hanks High School.

The 2020 high school football season kicks off Thursday.