Cathedral cancels first two football games due to COVID-19 case
EL PASO, Texas - Cathedral High School has cancelled its first two games of the 2020 football season.
Sources confirmed to ABC-7 that the reason was because of a positive case of COVID-19 at the private school.
Cathedral was supposed to play a football game at Mountain View High School this Friday.
Mountain View will instead host the Bel Air Highlanders.
Bel Air head football coach Eric Scogin confirmed to ABC-7 his team will be playing the Lobos this Friday.
Bel Air's first game of the season at Irvin High School was canceled because of a positive COVID-19 case at Irvin.
The Irvin Rockets have since cancelled their first two games of the season.
The home game against Bel Air, as well as a road game against Hanks High School.
The 2020 high school football season kicks off Thursday.
