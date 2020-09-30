Fans to be allowed at World Series, NLCS in Texas

Sports

ARLINGTON, Texas — Major League Baseball has announced that fans will be able to purchase a limited number of tickets to the National League Championship Series and World Series at the new Globe Life Field Arlington.

MLB will make approximately 11,500 tickets available for each game with 10,550 fans spread throughout the ballpark and 950 in suites.

Tickets will be sold in pods of four, with each pod at least six feet apart.

Fans will be required to wear masks unless they are eating, and no ticket holder will be within 20 feet of the field, the dugouts and the bullpens.