High school football returns to the Sun City; Thursday final scores

EL PASO, Texas - Thursday night saw the return of high school football in El Paso.

A season unlike any other as athletes took to the field for the first time during a pandemic.

While the game on the field was the same, the atmosphere around it was completely different.

Fans were limited to just family members of game day participants, and everyone in attendance was required to wear a face mask.

Six teams took to the field to kickoff the 2020 high school football season.

The scores from Thursday night's action are below:

Canutillo 17 Austin 16

Horizon 40 Bowie 20

Pebble Hills 58 El Dorado 40