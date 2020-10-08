Thursday night high school football; Coronado tops Socorro, 36-12

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Week 2 of the high school football season kicked off Thursday night at the Socorro Activities Complex.

Only one game was scheduled on Thursday night between the Coronado Thunderbirds and the Socorro Bulldogs.

Coronado would win the game by a final score of 36-12.

The Thunderbirds improve to 2-0 on the season.

The Bulldogs fall to 0-2 on the season with their current losing streak now at 49 straight losses.

Socorro hasn't won a football game since 2015.