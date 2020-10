Sports

All games at 7 p.m.

Franklin vs. Montwood (Game at the Socorro Activities Complex)

Chapin at Andress

Bowie at Parkland

Burges at Del Valle

San Elizario at Riverside

Austin at Horizon

Ysleta at Mountain View

Fabens at Clint

Anthony at Tornillo

Hanks at Jefferson

Final from Thursday:

Coronado 36 Socorro 12