UTEP, Locomotive FC exempt from city restrictions on spectators at sports events

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- As part of the revised city restrictions to combat the coronavirus, Mayor Dee Margo has mandated that El Paso sporting events will not allowed to have fans.

However, that excludes the two teams that are expected to draw the most fans in the city this weekend: UTEP and El Paso Locomotive FC.

At UTEP, President Heather Wilson released a statement saying the school would continue to be vigilant in following safety protocols, and temperatures will be checked at stadium entries.

The Miners host Southern Mississippi this Saturday at the Sun Bowl.

Meanwhile, El Paso Locomotive FC’s Western Conference Semifinal match versus New Mexico United this Saturday has already sold out with about 1,600 fans scheduled to be in attendance at Southwest University Park.

In the wake of the new city restrictions, team general manager Andrew Forrest pointed to the success the team has had hosting fans so far this season.

"With the last 10 days, with the spikes, we certainly understand that safety is a concern and of the utmost importance," says Forrest.

"We’ve had the same protocols in place throughout the entire season. We want to keep everybody safe which we’ve effectively done for the last couple months and we’ll continue to do this Saturday night versus New Mexico.”

Saturday will mark the ninth match that Locomotive FC will host amid the pandemic, and it's worth noting they have not had a positive Covid-19 test all year.