UTEP game postponed after Southern Miss players test positive for virus

Sports

EL PASO, Texas – This Saturday’s UTEP football game has been postponed after multiple players for opponent Southern Miss tested positive for the coronavirus, officials announced Friday morning.

The exact number of infected players for the Golden Eagles wasn't disclosed.

UTEP athletic officials said they were working with Conference USA in the hopes of rescheduling the game for later in the season. They indicated all tickets for Saturday's game will be valid for the rescheduled date - and those with questions can contact the ticket office at (915) 747-UTEP or by emailing tickets@utep.edu.

The Miners next game will now be a week from Saturday, Oct. 24 at Charlotte.