EL PASO, Texas - It was a Wednesday night showdown in East El Paso as the Americas Trailblazers took on the Pebble Hills Spartans.

Both teams had played only one game this season after their next two games were postponed due to COVID-19 issues at the schools they were scheduled to play.

Americas would come out on top by a final of score of 36-17.

Americas improves to 2-0 on the season, while the Spartans are at an even .500 at 1-1.