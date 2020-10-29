NY Giants player, UTEP alum Will Hernandez in isolation after testing positive for virus

Sports

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- UTEP alum and New York Giants’ starting left guard Will Hernandez is in isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, ESPN reported Thursday citing team sources.

The Giants, in a statement, indicated that one of its players had tested positive on Wednesday night, but didn't identify that person. ESPN said it confirmed Hernandez is the player in question and he will be placed on the reserve/Covid-19 list later Thursday; it's the first known case of virus infection for the Giants.

In addition to Hernandez self-isolating, ESPN said the Giants told eight players and two coaches who had close contact recently with Hernandez to also stay home - although none have been deemed a high risk, so it's possible they could soon return to the team.

The Giants next game on their schedule is against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football.