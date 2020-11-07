Parkland shuts out Horizon, 38-0; more school districts to resume high school sports next week

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - More El Paso school districts are planning to resume high school sports next week.

ABC-7 has confirmed, the El Paso Independent School District will continue the fall high school sports season.

Socorro I.S.D. is also planning to continue with high school sports, but they haven't made an official announcements yet.

Most districts had suspended their seasons for the last two weeks due to a recommendation by El Paso County Judge, Ricardo Samaniego.

However, the Ysleta Independent School District was one of the few El Paso districts to move forward with the season.

YISD is participating in a rapid Covid-19 testing program that allows them test student athletes, faculty and staff.

The only game on Friday was a District 2-5A matchup between Parkland and Horizon.

Parkland would go on to win the game by a final score of 38-0.