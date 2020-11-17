Packers’ Aaron Jones to see his breakfast cereal on grocery store shelves in native El Paso

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones' breakfast cereal will soon be available on grocery store shelves here in El Paso.

The former UTEP Miners standout and El Paso native is featured on the cereal boxes for Touchdown Squares.

In a social media post, Vista Markets announced that the cereal will be on sale in its seven El Paso stores starting on Nov. 23.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the cereal benefits Jones’ A&A All the Way Foundation that aims to make an impact in the lives of youths through charitable giving in both Green Bay and in El Paso.

The cereal was launched by PLB Sports & Entertainment, which creates specialty brand lines for athletes and entertainers.

Touchdown Squares cereal is the first product to contain Jones' name and image.

The cereal has been available at stores in Wisconsin since late September, where its proven to be a hit among consumers who are Packers fans.