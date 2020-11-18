Wednesday night football; Irvin remains perfect, El Paso tops Jefferson in OT

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - This week high school football kicked off on a Wednesday night.

Three games were scheduled on Wednesday, but one ended up being cancelled.

El Paso School District officials confirmed the Austin vs. Burges game was cancelled due to Covid-19 issues.

The two games that took place on Wednesday night were District 2-5A Division 2 matchups.

The final scores are below:

Bowie 7 Irvin 41 - Rockets improve to 4-0 on the season, Bowie remains winless

Jefferson 36 El Paso 42 OT - Game had to be settled in overtime and it was the first win of the season for the El Paso Tigers