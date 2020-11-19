Thursday night football; Canutillo improves to 3-0, Clint eliminated from 4A playoffs
EL PASO, Texas - The high school football season continued Thursday night across the Borderland.
The two games on the schedule were out of District 1-5A Division 2.
Ysleta 7 Canutillo 28 Final
Hanks 39 Horizon 70 Final
The Clint Lions were eliminated in the 4A area round of the state playoffs.
Despite leading Decatur at the half 21-7, Decatur would score 28 unanswered points.
It was Clint's only loss of the season.
They end their season with an overall record of 6-1.
Clint 21 Decatur 42 Final
