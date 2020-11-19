Thursday night football; Canutillo improves to 3-0, Clint eliminated from 4A playoffs

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - The high school football season continued Thursday night across the Borderland.

The two games on the schedule were out of District 1-5A Division 2.

Ysleta 7 Canutillo 28 Final

Hanks 39 Horizon 70 Final

The Clint Lions were eliminated in the 4A area round of the state playoffs.

Despite leading Decatur at the half 21-7, Decatur would score 28 unanswered points.

It was Clint's only loss of the season.

They end their season with an overall record of 6-1.

Clint 21 Decatur 42 Final