Community Champions: El Paso Tigers remain in the hunt for a volleyball state title

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Tigers have had to overcome a lot of obstacles off the volleyball court, but they still managed to find success.

Monday, the Tigers captured an area round title after defeating Lubbock Cooper 3-2.

They are the only team from El Paso still alive in the state playoffs.

Given everything that's happened because of the Covid-19 pandemic, it wasn't an easy journey for the Tigers.

There were times the team was uncertain if there would even be a season, but they banded together and continued to put in the work.

The Tigers now face another obstacle in Amarillo High School.

El Paso will squared off against the Amarillo Sandies in the regional quarterfinals of the state playoffs on Friday.

