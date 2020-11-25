Wednesday high school football; Eastlake remains perfect, Parkland cruises past Hanks
EL PASO, Texas - On the day before Thanksgiving, 8 teams took the field to get in some more district games.
In District 1-6A, the Eastlake Falcons improved to 5-0 on the season after defeating Coronado.
In District 1-5A Div. 2, the Parkland Matadors took care of business against Hanks to lock up their 5th win of the season.
The following scores are from Wednesday.
District 1-6A
Eastlake 53 Coronado 14
Montwood 56 Socorro 7
District 1-5A Div. 2
Parkland 56 Hanks 14
Horizon 56 Ysleta 49
Comments