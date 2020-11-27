Skip to Content
11/27 High School Football; Schedule & Final Scores

Borderland Blitz airs Fridays at 10:35 p.m.

EL PASO, Texas - It was another rocky week for high school football as the week saw another round of games get cancelled.

Friday, two games were supposed to take place, but the early morning game between Bel Air and El Dorado was cancelled due to issues of Covid-19 on Bel Air's team.

That left Friday with just one game, a District 1-5A Division 2 matchup between Chapin and Del Valle.

Chapin vs. Del Valle 6 p.m.

Wednesday night final scores:

Montwood 56 Socorro 7

Eastlake 53 Coronado 14

Parkland 56 Hanks 14

Horizon 56 Ysleta 49

Saturday

Austin vs. El Paso 12 p.m.

