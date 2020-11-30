Report says this year’s Sun Bowl game is being canceled for 1st time since 1935
EL PASO, Texas -- A veteran college football reporter has quoted sources as saying this year's Sun Bowl football game will not be played due to the pandemic.
Brett McMurphy with Stadium tweeted word of the cancellation Monday afternoon. ABC-7 was working to independently verify the report.
The Sun Bowl in El Paso has been played for 86 consecutive years since 1935, making it the second oldest bowl game in the nation behind the Rose Bowl.
The game traditionally pits a Pac-12 team against an opponent from the ACC.
The Sun Bowl has been canceled this year, sources told @Stadium. Tied as 2nd-longest running bowl game behind only the Rose Bowl, the Sun Bowl had been played 86 consecutive seasons since 1935. It is 4th Pac-12 bowl canceled this year & 3rd with an ACC tie-in— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 30, 2020
