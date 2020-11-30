Report says this year’s Sun Bowl game is being canceled for 1st time since 1935

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- A veteran college football reporter has quoted sources as saying this year's Sun Bowl football game will not be played due to the pandemic.

Brett McMurphy with Stadium tweeted word of the cancellation Monday afternoon. ABC-7 was working to independently verify the report.

The Sun Bowl in El Paso has been played for 86 consecutive years since 1935, making it the second oldest bowl game in the nation behind the Rose Bowl.

The game traditionally pits a Pac-12 team against an opponent from the ACC.