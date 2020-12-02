Skip to Content
Community Champion: San Elizario Eagles win State Cross Country Title

SAN ELIZARIO, Texas - With their 5th state cross county title since 2014 wrapped on Tuesday, it's safe to say San Elizario has established a monopoly on Texas cross country.

The Eagles had three runners place in the overall top ten, highlighted by Edwin Gomez's second place finish en route to the 4A UIL Championship in Round Rock, Texas on Tuesday.

Dilan Sanchez finished one spot behind Gomez in third and Christopher Moreno finished seventh.

San Elizario won state titles from 2014-2017, but fell just short in 2018 and 2019.

Gomez finished with a time of 15:30.43, and will run for the University of Texas at Austin next year.

