Borderland Blitz 12/4: Schedule & Final Scores
EL PASO, Texas - It's the final week of the high school football regular season.
Five games are scheduled for Friday night, two of them are for a district title.
The Del Valle Conquistadores will host the El Dorado Aztecs for the District 1-5A Division 1 title, while the Canutillo Eagles pay a visit to the Parkland Matadord for a winner-take-all showdown for the District 1-5A Division 2 championship.
The schedule is as follows:
Friday:
El Dorado vs. Del Valle
Canutillo vs. Parkland
Hanks vs. Ysleta
El Paso vs. Andress
Jefferson vs. Austin
Monday scores:
Pebble Hills 0 Eastwood 42 Final
Montwood 28 Coronado 21 Final
Saturday schedule:
Montwood vs. Eastwood
Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake
