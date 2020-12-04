Borderland Blitz 12/4: Schedule & Final Scores

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - It's the final week of the high school football regular season.

Five games are scheduled for Friday night, two of them are for a district title.

The Del Valle Conquistadores will host the El Dorado Aztecs for the District 1-5A Division 1 title, while the Canutillo Eagles pay a visit to the Parkland Matadord for a winner-take-all showdown for the District 1-5A Division 2 championship.

The schedule is as follows:

Friday:

El Dorado vs. Del Valle

Canutillo vs. Parkland

Hanks vs. Ysleta

El Paso vs. Andress

Jefferson vs. Austin

Monday scores:

Pebble Hills 0 Eastwood 42 Final

Montwood 28 Coronado 21 Final

Saturday schedule:

Montwood vs. Eastwood

Pebble Hills vs. Eastlake