Cleveland to drop ‘Indians’ from baseball team’s name

Sports

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Professional baseball in Cleveland will soon be played by a team with a different name, according to ABC affilate WEWS in Cleveland.

The news of the name change was first reported Sunday by the New York Times.

The Cleveland Indians began holding discussions about the possibility of a name change this past summer after years of protests calling the team name and former Chief Wahoo logo “derogatory,” “racist,” and “offensive."

Manager Terry Francona told WEWS back in July that he believed the time had come for the team to change its name after more than 100 years.

“I think it’s time to move forward,” Francona said. “It’s a very difficult subject. It’s also delicate.”

The New York Times indicated that the team had decided to change its name and could announce its plans for a new nickname as soon as this coming week.

The organization could move forward with a replacement name in the same manner that the Washington Football Team did—adopting a temporary name and consulting with the public for a new, permanent name.

WEWS reported that Native American groups have, for years, demanded the team change its name and encouraged the organization to “eliminate harmful and racist Native American sports mascots, names, and imagery.” The organization removed the Chief Wahoo logo in 2019 from on-field use and around Progressive Field.

The team has yet to make an official announcement but discussions have been had within the organization, which previously said it was listening to players, fans, partners and employees in regards to the team name.