Santa Teresa volleyball coach comes home after 75 days in ICU for Covid-19

Sports

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- After 75 days battling Covid-19 in a hospital ICU and on a ventilator, Art Aguirre is now home.

The Santa Teresa High School head volleyball coach believes he got the virus attending the first UTEP football game of the year.

While being rushed to the hospital in mid-September Aguirre told ABC-7 he may have passed out. When he awoke it was November.

The Santa Teresa community had coach in their thoughts every day.

“The response and the backing, the support has been tremendous from everybody. My players all worried about me. I didn’t realize they actually cared," said the recovering coach.

Santa Teresa High School Principal Nicholas Wohlgemuth said he was glad to get the coach back.

"I'm excited to see coach out there. Coach was excited to get back to his regular duties on campus outside of coaching,” the principal said.

Even though Aguirre may not be able to shout at his athletes due to his fatigue, he told ABC-7 he has a plan for that.

“So they all kind of smiled and said, you can't yell at us anymore. I told them no, but I can tell my assistants to yell at you,” Aguirre said jokingly.