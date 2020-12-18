Burges, Canutillo & Del Valle eliminated in area round of state football playoffs

Sports

BIG SPRING, Texas -- Only three teams from El Paso remained in the high school football state playoffs.

By the end of Friday night, there would be zero El Paso teams left in the hunt for a state championship.

All three teams from the Borderland were eliminated in the area round of the state playoffs.

In Class 5A Division 1, the Del Valle Conquistadores fell to Red Oak High School by a final score of 55-6.

In Class 5A Division 2, both Burges and Canutillo saw their seasons come to an end.

Burges lost to Wichita Falls Rider, 68-27 and Canutillo lost to Grapevine, 55-26.

Friday Final Scores:

Del Valle 6 Red Oak 55

Wichita Falls Rider 68 Burges 27

Canutillo 26 Grapevine 55