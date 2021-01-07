Community Champion: Franklin’s Allyson Little to run cross country for the University of Texas

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Allyson Little's love for cross country came much later in her high school career.

The Franklin senior played soccer for the Cougars, but this past season she decided to give cross country a try.

Her hard work and accomplishments in the sport led to Little signing a scholarship with the University of Texas.

"This was my first year running a full season of cross country, I've never run cross country before," Little said. "I've always loved soccer, but when my coach gave me the opportunity to run in three track meets, I was hooked."

Little decided to give up soccer and focus all of her attention on cross country.

She not only qualified for the state cross country meet this season, she finished in the top ten in 8th place.

Little credits her teammates for helping her with the transition.

"I love all my teammates, they really pushed me to be a better runner in the sport," Little said. "Despite me being new they just took me in, and they helped me be the best runner that I could be."

Little is excited for the opportunity to run for the Longhorns, and she offered some advice to athletes hoping to reach the next level in their athletic career.

"Whatever opportunity you have in whatever sport that you do, just take that chance," Little said. "Make the most of it, and just show everyone what you can do even if you're not given that much of a chance to prove it."

Little will have some company when she heads to Austin next season.

Her teammate, Eva Jess also signed with the Longhorns, so two Franklin Cougars will be on the roster for the Longhorns' cross country team.

For her accomplishments, Little has been named this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.