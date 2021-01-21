Community Champion: Tristen Licon moves to #2 on all-time scoring list at Sul Ross State University

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Tristen Licon isn't just lighting up the scoreboards at Sul Ross State University, he's all rewriting the history books.

Last week, the former Americas Trail Blazer moved to number 2 on the all-time scoring list at Sul Ross.

Licon currently has 1,437 points in his college career.

He's 288 points away from catching the all-time leading scorer at Sul Ross, Sidney Hooper who set the all-time mark of 1,725.

Licon graduated from Americas in 2016 and is in his senior season with the Lobos.

"It makes me feel great. I mean there's been a lot of El Paso players that come out here and do well, so just to be up on that list with a couple of them is really an honor," Licon said. "If we're fortunate enough to play I'll go and give it my best and if I'm able to reach that number then that will be huge."

There are 13 games left to go for the Lobos this season.

If Licon doesn't reach that mark, he still has another year of eligibility due to Covid-19.

Licon hasn't decided whether he plans to play another year of basketball.

Licon credits the support of his family, friends and coaches for everything that he's been able to accomplish throughout his college career.

"I've just had a lot of great coaches growing up that really helped me get to this point," Licon said. "To be able to give back, it's proof that hard work can really take you places."

For his accomplishment, Licon has been named this week's Community Champion.

Community Champions is sponsored by Albertsons and the El Paso Community Foundation.