New Mexico State swept by Grand Canyon, first WAC losses in two years

Sports

PHOENIX, Arizona - After increasing arena attendance this weekend, it's no secret that Grand Canyon gets up when New Mexico State comes to town. So the Lopes will want to savor their weekend sweep vs. the Aggies this time around, because it may not be as easy in the future.

Playing in just their sixth game all season, New Mexico State showed tired legs in the 2nd Half as Grand Canyon cruised to a 65-53 victory Saturday night in Phoenix.

Wilfried Likayi led the Aggies with 13 points, but in a game where baskets came at a premium, NMSU fell short.

Grand Canyon led 36-28 at the break, but began the 2nd half on a 9-0 run that extended the lead to 45-28.

From there, the Aggies were in a hole they couldn't dig out of.

Shockingly, New Mexico State has not won a game against a Division-I opponent all season.

NMSU battles Cal Baptist next weekend.