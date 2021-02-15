‘Back to the starting line’: El Paso Marathon runners were excited to race despite storm, pandemic

Sports

El Paso, Texas -- "It's back to the starting line!" A phrase that El Paso runners were eager and excited to hear this past weekend despite challenges posed by mother nature and the coronavirus outbreak.

Runners lined up at Ascarate Park to compete in the El Paso Marathon and Half-Marathon, but things looked a lot different from years' past for two key reasons.

First there was the unexpected. Race participants found themselves competing amid a Winter Storm Warning and Wind Chill Advisory - as snow fell, winds howled at times and temperatures plummeted.

"They've trained in this kind of weather before, it's no stranger to them," explained Mike Coulter, the race director for the marathon.

And then in addition to the weather, there were the expected challenges posed by the pandemic. Coulter had to make sure every participant in the race followed Covid-safe protocols.

Coulter observed: "It's so different because people aren't shoulder to shoulder. The other thing that's different is that we don't have any spectators."

Runners had to keep their distance from others at all times during, before, and after the race. Face coverings were also required to be worn by all the participants when entering aid stations.

Paul Erickson of Chicago was crowned the winner of Sunday's marathon. The Illinois man finished in just over three hours.

El Paso native Enrique Jimenez won the half-marathon on Saturday, finishing that race in one hour, 12 minutes, and 48 seconds.