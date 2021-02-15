Community Champion: Bowie’s Juan Camacho Jr. signs to play football at UTEP

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Juan Camacho Jr. will soon get a chance to live out his dream, and he won't have to travel very far to do it.

Camacho Jr. recently signed to play Division 1 football at UTEP.

It was always one of Camacho's goals to suite up for the Miners, and his love for UTEP started at an early age.

"I've been going to UTEP games since I was little with my dad," Camacho Jr. said. "He would always tell me you have the size to play college sports or D1, but it was always a dream for me to play for UTEP".

If Camacho Jr. was going to be able to realize his dream, he would need some help along the way.

His father, Juan Camacho Sr. is an assistant coach for the Bowie football team.

"It was a pleasure obviously having our son there with us," Camacho Sr. said. "Having the opportunity to work with him and prepare him for the next level. It was an awesome experience."

Camacho Jr. played various positions for the Bowie Bears including tight end.

Once he received the offer from UTEP, his first call was dad.

"It was just amazing to tell him," Camacho Jr. said.

"The first thing that came to mind, was, see what it does when you go out there and give everything you got," Camacho Sr. said. "In the practice field, during the game, someone will notice."

Camacho Jr.'s journey is far from over, but there's nothing this father and son team can't accomplish.

"Both of my parents always preached to me hard work and dedication pays off in the end," Camacho Jr. said.

For his accomplishment, Juan Camacho Jr. has been named a Community Champion.

