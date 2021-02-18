El Paso County to hold registration for youth sports

Sports

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Parks and Recreation have officially announced registration for the spring season of youth sports will take place later this month.

All independent, outdoor youth sports and activities at all county parks will be allowed to resume.

To combat the spread of Covid-19, players will only be allowed one parent/guardian to be present at events and no spectators will be allowed.

In addition, face coverings must be worn when six feet of distance is not possible.

Athletes will be required to have their temperature checked and they must fill out a health questionnaire prior to games. Congregating before, during and after games will not be allowed, county officials said.

Registration for the spring 2021 season will be held Feb. 20-27, with teams divided by age groups.

Registration will be by appointment only and on a first come, first serve basis. To register, coaches must email degomez@epcounty.com starting Thursday to schedule an appointment.