Borderland woman sets world record marathon run

EL PASO, Texas -- Well El Paso, we’ve got a Guinness World Record holder in our midst.

Andrea Amaro officially ended her marathon of marathons Sunday - a 26.2 mile run at the El Paso marathon followed by 13.1 miles for the following 14 days.

"It hasn't been nice to be honest with you,” said Amaro.

After the marathon Amaro said, “I was hurting really, really bad. I struggle with an autoimmune disease. So after that day, I could barely walk."

That next day, she ran her half marathon limping and the pain didn't stop there.

"I don't think there was a day that went by where I thought I don't know how I'm going to get through this,” Amaro said.

To put things in perspective, with the amount Amaro has run in the past couple of weeks she could have run all the way to Las Cruces and back, twice. A lot of that has to do with her support system.

Friends ran with her or drove along and followed her to keep her motivated and at times she leant on a type of unconditional support that never goes away.

"My dad, he's no longer here with me but that's also what kept me going,” said Amaro. “To see it through."

While she may have set a record, it hasn’t quite settled in yet and given her quick turnaround to her next adventure, it might not anytime soon.

"I'm taking a few days off, this coming Friday I will be doing the David Goggins challenge, it's 4 miles every 4 hours for 48 hours," she said.

Aside from this upcoming challenge, Amaro is also an MMA fighter and works as a behavioral health assistant at Rio Vista Behavioral Health Hospital. The latter being the real reason she attempted the record in the first place.

"This message is really for mental health awareness,” Amaro said. “I hope that my message is whatever you do, you never give up. Life is full of obstacles. We're always going to have troubles and it's always not about how we fall but how we get up."