MLB delays start of Triple-A season; Chihuahuas to begin season May 6

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - Baseball fans will have to wait a little longer to see the El Paso Chihuahuas return to Southwest University Park.

Wednesday, Major League Baseball announced plans to delay the start of the Triple-A baseball season.

The season was supposed to begin in April and is now being pushed back to early May.

MLB says the reason was due to Covid-19, and for the safety of players, coaches, and staff.

The Chihuahuas 2021 season is now slated to begin on May 6 at Tacoma (Seattle Mariners affiliate).

Opening Day at Southwest University Park is now scheduled to take place on May 13 at 7:05 p.m. versus Albuquerque (Colorado Rockies affiliate).

July 12 and 13, previously scheduled as off days, will now be added as home games.

The entire 2020 Minor League baseball season was cancelled because of the Covid-19 pandemic.