NCAA to allow college athletes to profit off their fame & celebrity

College basketball players run by the NCAA logo at mid-court during March Madness.
Getty Images via CNN
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana — The NCAA has cleared the way for athletes to profit off their fame and celebrity.

The move comes just as legislation is set to become law in a dozen states that would allow for that kind of compensation.

The NCAA wants to have federal laws or its own rules regarding the issue known as NIL.

It was forced to seek a temporary solution.

The decision applies to more than 450,000 athletes across all three divisions of the NCAA.

Associated Press

