Dallas Cowboys to be featured on ‘Hard Knocks’ this season

DALLAS, Texas -- The NFL announced Friday that the Dallas Cowboys will be featured in HBO's "Hard Knocks" this season.

In a tweet, the league said the new season debuts Aug. 10.

"Hard Knocks" is a show where camera crews embed themselves with a different NFL team in the offseason.

It'll be an interesting season for the Cowboys, as starting quarterback Dak Prescott makes his way back from a gruesome leg injury.

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is also coming off of his worst statistical season. Head coach Mike McCarthy will look to turn the Cowboys into a playoff team once again in his second season with the team.

This is the third time the Cowboys will be featured on the show.

