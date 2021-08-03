Chihuahuas game suspended by rain in Sugar Land Tuesday night

Sports

(Courtesy: El Paso Chihuahuas)

SUGAR LAND, Texas - The final game of the seven-game series between the El Paso Chihuahuas and Sugar Land Skeeters was suspended by rain in the top of the fourth inning Tuesday night at Constellation Field.

Tuesday is the final day the Chihuahuas are scheduled to be in Sugar Land, so the game will be resumed later in the season in El Paso on a date that is to be determined.

The Skeeters were leading 7-1 when rain halted the game.

The Chihuahuas do not play on Wednesday.



Team Records: El Paso (32-44), Sugar Land (44-33)