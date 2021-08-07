Skip to Content
Sports
By
Updated
today at 8:08 AM
Published 6:35 AM

US women win relay gold; Felix most medals of any American track athlete

<i>Patrick Smith/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images</i><br/>Allyson Felix reacts after winning the gold medal in the women' s 4 x 400m relay final at Tokyo 2020.
Getty Images
Patrick Smith/Getty Images AsiaPac/Getty Images
Allyson Felix reacts after winning the gold medal in the women' s 4 x 400m relay final at Tokyo 2020.

TOKYO, Japan — Allyson Felix has won her 11th Olympic medal by combining with her American teammates to finish the 4×400-meter relay in 3 minutes, 16.85 seconds for a runaway victory.

The team of Felix, Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu was never in jeopardy in this one.

Poland finished second and Jamaica was third.

Felix became the most-decorated woman in Olympic track history when she won bronze in the 400 on Friday. She now passes Carl Lewis with the most track medals of any U.S. athlete. Seven of her 11 medals are gold.

News / Top Stories / US & World

Associated Press

Related Articles

Comments

1 Comment

Leave a Reply

Skip to content