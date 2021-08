Sports

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - The high school football season kicked off in New Mexico.

These are the scores from Friday night:

Volcano Vista 20 Las Cruces 27

Organ Mountain 35 Albuquerque 14

Mayfield 40 Manzano 13

Lovington 14 Santa Teresa 6

Deming 44 Gadsden 6

Cobre 39 Chaparral 0