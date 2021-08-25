Borderland Blitz: Week One Preview; El Paso schools prepare for start of season

Sports

EL PASO, Texas - High school football returns to the Sun City this week, and Borderland schools are counting down the days until kickoff.

All across Texas, high school football teams will take the field for the first time this season.

After a 2020 season that saw many games cancelled due to Covid-19, players and coaches are hoping for some bit of normalcy in 2021.

In El Paso, the high school football season gets underway Thursday with 6 teams in action.

Andress, Chapin, Hanks, Irvin, Bel Air and Socorro will kick things off to officially start the 2021 season.

Then on Friday, the remaining El Paso schools will take the field with some teams hitting the road to Midland, Odessa or even crossing state lines to New Mexico.

Some of the big matchups to keep an eye on during week one, include Parkland's visit to Eastwood, while Burges will host Canutillo.

Parkland and Eastwood were both playoff teams from last season and both are equipped with multiple weapons on the offense side of the ball.

The Canutillo/Burges matchup features two talented running backs that will be playing at the collegiate level in the coming years.

Burges' senior running back, Tavorus Jones, verbally committed to Missouri back in July, and Canutillo's junior running back LJ Martin has been getting division one offers from Baylor, UNLV, UTEP and UT-San Antonio.

In New Mexico, schools in the Land of Enchantment will enter week 2 of the high school football season.

The Las Cruces Bulldawgs will try to go 2-0 on the season as they hit the road to take on Cibola.

While Organ Mountain gets to play its first game of the season at the Field of Dreams when they host Deming.

The first episode of the Borderland Blitz airs this Friday at 10:35 p.m. only on ABC-7.

Here you will find all the games scheduled for Week 1

Thursday, August 26

Andress vs. Chapin - at Austin High School - 6:30 p.m.

Hanks at Irvin 6:30 p.m.

Bel Air vs. Socorro - at the SAC - 7:00 p.m.

Friday, August 27

Midland Christian vs. Americas - at the SAC - 4 p.m.

El Dorado vs. Eastlake - at the SAC - 7:30 p.m.

Del Valle at Coronado 7:00 p.m.

Parkland at Eastwood 7:00 p.m.

Horizon at Austin 7:00 p.m.

Ft. Stockton at Bowie 7:00 p.m.

Canutillo at Burges 7:00 p.m.

El Paso at Riverside 7:00 p.m.

Monahans at Clint 7:00 p.m.

Santa Teresa at Fabens 7:00 p.m.

San Elizario at Anthony 7:00 p.m.

Deming vs. Organ Mountain - Field of Dreams - 7:00 p.m.

Cathedral at Tornillo 7:00 p.m.

Gadsden at Chaparral 7:00 p.m.

Franklin at Rio Rancho

Ysleta at Clovis

Pebble Hills at Odessa Permian

Montwood at Midland High School

Jefferson at Alpine

Mountain View at Ruidoso

Las Cruces at Cibola

Van Horn at Ft. Hancock

Saturday, August 28

West Mesa vs. Centennial - Field of Dreams - 1:00 p.m.

Eldorado vs. Mayfield - Field of Dreams - 7:00 p.m.