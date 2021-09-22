El Paso Locomotive FC end equal against Austin Bold FC, 2-2

Sports

(Courtesy: El Paso Locomotive FC)

AUSTIN, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC (13-2-8, 47 points) took a point on the road in a 2-2 draw against Austin Bold FC at Bold Stadium on Wednesday.

Midfielder Diego Luna and forward Aaron Gomez scored the two Locomotive goals while goalkeeper Logan Ketterer made an incredible five saves to earn the point.

The match started with a back and forth as both sides found opportunities with forward Lucho Solignac twisting at the top of the box to get a shot on frame into the gloves of Austin’s Elliot Panicco.

Luna nearly earned a breakthrough for El Paso, fending off a multitude of Bold defenders before taking a shot low near post, but once again finding Panicco.

In the end, despite the Locomotive majority possession, Bold FC found the opening goal through a leaping header from Stefano Pinho.

In response, El Paso dominated possession against an Austin Bold side that seemed content with the 1-0 win.

The aggressive Locomotive prevailed against the cautions Bold team, as midfielder Sebastian Velasquez paired with Luna in some quick back-and-forth passing to set the 18-year-old midfielder up for a rocket of a shot that found the back of the net.

The pressure continued to pay off for El Paso as quick passing to set up a counter that got the ball from Lucho to Gomez. Gomez took one touch to lift it over Panicco and provide Locomotive with a late game lead in the 83rd minute.

As it looked like El Paso was set to walk away with the three points and the Copa Tejas, Bold’s Guadarrama got away with another header for Austin in the dying seconds to salvage a point, 2-2.

UP NEXT: El Paso Locomotive returns to Southwest University Park to host Real Monarchs for Noche de Locos on Wednesday, September 29. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at eplocomotivefc.com/tickets or by calling 915-235-GOAL.

The first 2,500 fans in attendance will receive a Noche de Locos Sugar Skull bandana.